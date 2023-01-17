RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re wondering if your daily driver has any known issues you should be aware of, you’ve come to the right place.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) offers several online options giving car owners the option to check individual car safety issues and recalls.

Users can check if their car has any open safety complaints or recalls by searching via their vehicle identification number (VIN) or check vehicle safety features — including car seat safety, tire safety, and equipment safety — by make and model.

Once the vehicle information is inputted, the website will procure a list of all applicable vehicles with recalls, open investigations, complaints, and manufacturer communications within the last 15 years.

To find your 17-character VIN number, check the lower left of your car’s windshield or your car’s registration card. The number can also be found on your insurance card.