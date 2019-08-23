Doctors find venomous brown recluse spider in woman’s ear

(CNN Newsource) — You may not believe where doctors recently found a brown recluse spider: Inside of a woman’s ear in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I woke up Tuesday morning hearing a bunch of ‘swooshing’ and water in my left ear,” Susie Torres explained.

So, she visited a local clinic.

“She said, ‘I think you have an insect in there.’ I didn’t panic because I did not know exactly what is was until she came back in and told me it was a spider,” Torres said. “They had a few tools and worked their magic and got it out.”

Once it was out, Torres unsurprisingly had a few questions about her eight-legged guest.

“Why, where, what and how?” Torres asked. “I never thought that they would crawl in your ear or any part of your body.”

Doctors then revealed to Torres it was a brown recluse — a venomous spider.

“She said I was lucky that I didn’t get bitten by this recluse,” Torres recalled the doctor saying.

Now, Torres is taking some extra precautions when she goes to sleep at night.

“I went and put some cotton balls in my ear last night because I did not have any earplugs,” she said. “I’m pretty terrified of the spiders.”

Bites from a brown recluse can result in fever, chills, increased sweating, nausea and headaches.