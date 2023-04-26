TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 1-year-old was flown to the hospital after he was attacked by at least one dog at a home in Florida, New Port Richey police said in a press release.

The news release did not state when or exactly where the incident occurred, but said the child’s mother, Destiny Coleman, had been arrested on charges of child neglect resulting in great bodily harm. Another person, Tina Dean, was also arrested for child neglect and for providing false information to law enforcement.

According to police, Coleman left the child alone in his playpen while she went with a friend to buy narcotics and alcohol.

“When Coleman left, she left the child in the care of Tina Dean who was only notified, via voice,” the press release said. “Dean was not in the same room as the child when Coleman left the residence and did not have sight of the child.”

Police said two dogs were roaming freely inside the home, and one bit the child in the face, leaving him with deep puncture wounds and lacerations to his face and left eye.

The child was flown to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg to be treated for his injuries. His current condition was not disclosed by police.

Police said Dean initially told them the child had been attacked by a stray dog outside the home, but later admitted the incident occurred inside the residence.