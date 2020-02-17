Dog saved after swallowing bag of crack cocaine

DETROIT, Michigan (CNN) — A puppy named Nipsey is okay despite eating a bag of crack cocaine.

The pitbull was in his Detroit yard Wednesday when police began searching a neighboring property. Police say a suspect then threw the bag of drugs over the fence.

And Nispey ate it.

When officers realized what had happened, they called the Michigan Humane Society for help.

MHS staff came and transported Nipsey to Grosfeld Veterinary Center. There, they gave him free treatment and observation overnight.

Now, the one-year-old dog is back home with his owner.