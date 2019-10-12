Dog saves Florida couple asleep in camper after it catches fire

PINELLAS PARK (WFLA) — Two campers became engulfed in flames at a campground in Pinellas Park Saturday morning.

Multiple rescue agencies assisted as the two travel trailers burned inside the park. No one was injured and everyone made it out of the travel trailers safely.

Pinellas Park Deputy Fire Chief Robert Angell said the owner of one of the travel trailers was not home at the time of the fire, while the other couple was able to get out safely thanks to their dog.

“The only thing they said was that the dog woke them up, they felt a lot of heat, got out and saw the trailer fully involved,” said Deputy Fire Chief Robert Angell.

Roy Cope lives down the street and walks his dogs every night. He said nothing was out of the ordinary and was shocked to see the extensive damage Saturday morning during his walk.

“I’ve never seen something that bad before,” Cope said.

The investigation is still ongoing as investigators work to figure out how the fire started.