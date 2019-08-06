DOJ: 67 sex traffickers arrested in FBI initiative aimed to rescue child victims

The FBI’s J. Edgar Hoover Headquarters, across the street from the Justice Department in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that an initiative run by the FBI called “Operation Independence Day” led to the arrest of 67 sex traffickers and recovery or identification of 103 child victims in July.

Eighty-six Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Forces conducted 161 operations across the country in a month-long effort to locate and rescue missing minors who are vulnerable to sexual exploitation. A release from the DOJ states that more than 400 agencies took part in the task forces.

One task force, the FBI Washington Field Office’s Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Task Force, arrested five people and recovered two juveniles.

The FBI Washington Field Office’s Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Task Force works tirelessly every day to bring justice to the most vulnerable victims in our community: our children. The initiative announced today allows us to shine a light on the important work that our investigators do each day to combat traffickers and recover victims. I commend the difficult work of our special agents, analysts and victim specialists who see the evil of these people every day and vow to continue their work to help all victims of these crimes. There is still much work to do, and the FBI and our task force law enforcement partners will continue to investigate and identify anyone responsible for these despicable and harmful acts against children.” John P. Selleck, Acting Assistant Director in Charge

