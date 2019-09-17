DOJ sues ‘to ensure that no funds’ from new memoir go to Edward Snowden

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil lawsuit against Edward Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor, following the recent release of his book “Permanent Record.”
The suit claims Snowden, who became well-known in 2013 when he divulged national secrets about the U.S. government’s collection of citizen’s data, violated the non-disclosure agreements he signed with the CIA and NSA and failed to submit the book for pre-publication review to both agencies.
“Intelligence information should protect our nation, not provide personal profit,” G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement. “This lawsuit will ensure that Edward Snowden receives no monetary benefits from breaching the trust placed in him.”
This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.