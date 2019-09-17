DOJ sues ‘to ensure that no funds’ from new memoir go to Edward Snowden

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2015, file photo, Edward Snowden appears on a live video feed broadcast from Moscow at an event sponsored by ACLU Hawaii in Honolulu. Snowden has written a memoir, telling his life story in detail for the first time and explaining why he chose to risk his freedom to become perhaps the most famous whistleblower of all time. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil lawsuit against Edward Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor, following the recent release of his book “Permanent Record.”

The suit claims Snowden, who became well-known in 2013 when he divulged national secrets about the U.S. government’s collection of citizen’s data, violated the non-disclosure agreements he signed with the CIA and NSA and failed to submit the book for pre-publication review to both agencies.

“Intelligence information should protect our nation, not provide personal profit,” G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement. “This lawsuit will ensure that Edward Snowden receives no monetary benefits from breaching the trust placed in him.”

