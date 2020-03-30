Dollar General Gives discount to first responders

(WRIC) — Dollar General announced it would give a 10% discount on qualifying purchases to first responders and activated National Guardsmen who present their employment badge or ID.

At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times. To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount. On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities. Todd Vasos, Dollar General CEO

The discount will last through April 30, but the company said they will look at extending the offer depending on the status of COVID-19.

