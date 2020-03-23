Dollar General hiring up to 50k new employees during coronavirus

(WRIC) — Dollar General announced it would be hiring up to 50,000 new employees as its stores continue to provide essential products during the COVID-19 outbreak.

While the chain anticipates a majority of the positions will be temporary, their press release some of these new employees could become long term hires.

We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option/. The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19,to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others. Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer

Last week, Dollar General also announced it would dedicate the first hour of every business day to senior shoppers and will close an hour early for cleaning and restocking.

