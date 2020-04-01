Dolly Parton donates $1 million to Vanderbilt for COVID-19 research

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Dolly Parton announced on social media Wednesday that she is donating $1 million to Vanderbilt for research on a cure for the coronavirus.
According to her tweets and an Instagram post, her longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad has informed her they are making advancements on research for a cure at Vanderbilt.
The singer also encouraged anyone who can afford it to make donations.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Samuel L. Jackson’s advice for the COVID-19 pandemic? ‘Stay the f— at home’
- Oregon veteran recovers from COVID-19, celebrates 104th birthday
- Mexican border state expands COVID-19 checks to 8 ports of entry
- US now has more than 200,000 coronavirus cases
- Employee at Amazon facility in Ashland tests positive for COVID-19