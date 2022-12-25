Most smart thermostats require what’s called a C wire to provide constant power, although some can run on battery power.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy is asking its customers to minimize their energy consumption in order to reduce the ongoing strain on the electrical grid.

According to Dominion, energy companies are facing high demand on the electric system, which is expected to continue amid an arctic blast which brought snow, strong winds and extreme cold to most of the continental United States.

Because of this, the Richmond-based energy company is asking its customers to cut down on their power consumption if possible, which can be done in the following ways:

Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.

Turn off non-essential internal and external lights.

Unplug non-essential appliances and devices.

Limit the use of major power-consuming equipment such as dishwashers, washers and dryers.

Ensure HVAC vents are open and unobstructed.

The weather may also cause power outages in some areas. For updates on power outages, check Dominion’s outage map.