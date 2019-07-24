DQ is ready to bring ‘healing and happiness’ to patients on Miracle Treat Day

U.S. & World

by: MaryCatherine Neal

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Go enjoy a Blizzard Treat to celebrate Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen.

Dairy Queens across the U.S. will ban together on Thursday, July 25 to raise money for 170 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

One dollar or more from every Blizzard Treat sold across Richmond will be donated to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

You can celebrate Miracle Treat Day by buying a Blizzard and posting a photo on social media with the tag #MiracleTreatDay.

Here is a list of participating Richmond-area locations:

For more information about Miracle Treat Day, visit MiracleTreatDay.com. For more information about the Dairy Queen system, visit DairyQueen.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events