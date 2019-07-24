DQ is ready to bring ‘healing and happiness’ to patients on Miracle Treat Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Go enjoy a Blizzard Treat to celebrate Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen.

Dairy Queens across the U.S. will ban together on Thursday, July 25 to raise money for 170 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

One dollar or more from every Blizzard Treat sold across Richmond will be donated to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

You can celebrate Miracle Treat Day by buying a Blizzard and posting a photo on social media with the tag #MiracleTreatDay.

Here is a list of participating Richmond-area locations:

For more information about Miracle Treat Day, visit MiracleTreatDay.com. For more information about the Dairy Queen system, visit DairyQueen.com.