Dramatic car wash crash caught on camera

(WRIC/CNN) — Terrifying moments were caught on video in Massachusetts when a truck at a car wash reversed crushing into a car with a woman inside.

Surveillance cameras caught the nail-biting moments before the crash.

“A lot of damage underneath,” Tow truck driver Scott Souza said.

“A white GMC pick up almost totally on top of the red Ford Focus.”

Witnesses said the car’s floor mat caused the accident. When cars are being cleaned, floor mats often get stuck under brake and gas pedals.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital as a precaution.