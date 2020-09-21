‘Dreamer’ worries about DACA with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Among her many accomplishments, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was instrumental in keeping the DACA program alive when she was part of the majority that ruled in favor of it earlier this year. Irving Hernandez took notice.

Irving Hernandez recently graduated from San Diego State University with a degree of Aerospace Engineering and is expected to enroll in law school next year. (Courtesy: Irving Hernandez)

“She was an influence in a lot of people like myself,” said Hernandez, who receives protection form deportation form the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Hernandez, who will start law school next year, said Bader Ginsburg had become one of his heroes. He admitted to being devastated when he heard the news about her death.

“For her to go at a time when this country is fundamentally collapsed politically is truly devastating,” he said.

Hernandez added he is especially worried about fellow DACA recipients with uncertain times ahead as the Trump administration is making a push to nominate and confirm RBG’s replacement on the Supreme Court.

“I’m extremely worried not just about DACA, this administration is anti-immigrant so it’s not just about DACA, it’s also about other programs it’s also about asylum,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said he hopes Bader Ginsburg’s replacement shares her compassion for equal rights and immigrants.