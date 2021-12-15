Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign underway across Virginia

(WFXR) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with law enforcement agencies across Virginia for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

The campaign — which runs from Wednesday, Dec. 15 through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 — aims to reduce drunk driving on roads during the holiday season.

During this timespan, drivers can expect to see an increase in messages about the dangers of driving under the influence, along with an increase of patrols on roadways.

In 2019, the NHTSA reported 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes throughout the U.S., which totaled nearly one-third of traffic fatalities.

The Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2019 accounted for 210 drunk-driving-related deaths, which is more than any other holiday period that year, according to the NHTSA.