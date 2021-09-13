Driver facing murder charge following 11-year-old’s death in Outer Banks

U.S. and World

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CURRITUCK, N.C. (AP) — Charges against an Outer Banks motorist now include second-degree murder after an 11-year-old girl struck by a vehicle on a North Carolina road last month died.

Daniel Deweese of Kitty Hawk already had been arrested after authorities said his vehicle hit Julie Hope Randel as she crossed a highway near her middle school. She died on Wednesday at a Virginia hospital.

District Attorney Andrew Womble says Deweese is now charged with felony death by a vehicle as well as second-degree murder. Deweese was in the Currituck County jail on Sunday.  

A state trooper says the Highway Patrol believes alcohol played a role in the collision.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events