Driver killed, students flown to hospital after school bus crash in Mississippi

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – A school bus crash in North Mississippi has left the bus driver dead and several others injured.

The wreck happened early Tuesday morning on Highway 72 in Benton County. According to the Benton County School District, there were students on the bus going to the elementary, middle and high school in Ashland.

The Benton County Schools superintendent says the driver, Chester Cole, died. We are told Cole may have suffered a heart attack.

8News’ sister station in Memphis reports that at least seven children were injured. Five were taken to Le Bonheur in Memphis, and three of those children had to be airlifted. Two others were taken to Methodist in Olive Branch.

Here's a live look at the scene of a deadly school bus crash in Mississippi. Reports indicate that the driver was killed and at least 3 students were airlifted to a local hospital: bit.ly/2k9eJg7 Posted by ABC 8News – WRIC on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.