Driver stuck by medical needle hidden under gas pump

UPDATE: Police have shared a picture of the needle with WKRG News 5:
STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) –A frightening surprise for a Baldwin County driver just trying to fill up their car.
Loxley Police say the driver was stuck by an IV needle that was hidden, taped under the pump.
WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way and will keep us updated.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Column: Finally, the Super Bowl might be fun again
- ‘Big Game Bound’ to stream daily from Super Bowl in Miami
- Proposed bill would extend Virginia’s statute of limitations for child sex abuse
- Police ID person of interest, vehicle in deadly hit-and-run that killed 89-year-old
- Spiders defeat La Salle to earn 1st A-10 victory of the season