Driver unknowingly drags body for miles along West Virginia interstate

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF) — Police in West Virginia are investigating a bizarre pedestrian fatality in the city of Wheeling.
At 6:36 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Warwood Avenue/WV State Route 2 for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. But when officers arrived, a victim could not be located.
Shortly after, a second 911 call was made at the Interstate 70 Washington Avenue eastbound exit ramp for a vehicle that appeared to be dragging a body.
Further investigation led investigators to believe a woman was hit by a pickup truck in Warwood and then dragged by a second vehicle nearly five miles to the Washington Avenue area.
Police have located the drivers of both vehicles and are working to make a positive identification of the adult female victim. The incident is still under investigation.
