Drone light show honors frontline workers and healthcare heroes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A drone light show was held Friday night at the Vanderbilt football stadium to honor healthcare and frontline workers who have worked hard to care for the community during recent deadly tornadoes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The light show was put on for free by Nashville-based StrictlyFX and was planned in advance and kept secret to discourage crowds from gathering at the event site. Some 140 drones launched up to 500 feet high, lighting up the sky in formations depicting words and pictures for over 10 minutes.

