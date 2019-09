Drug overdose kills 3 people in Pittsburgh apartment party

PITTSBURGH (WRIC/AP) – Pittsburgh police say three people are dead and four others are hospitalized after a drug overdose on the city’s South Side.

Police said Sunday that all of the victims were wearing orange paper bands on their wrists.

Latest update: Police believe this was a drug overdose:https://t.co/tqsPEo0XOp https://t.co/5CF8uWPr6s — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 22, 2019

Authorities are asking the public for information on a party or event in which guests were given orange wrist bands. Police say they’ve identified two venues that were using orange wrist bands Saturday night.

Five of the victims were found in an apartment, one in an elevator outside the apartment and one on the street. The conditions of the hospitalized victims are listed as serious to critical.

Police are investigating.

No other information was immediately available.