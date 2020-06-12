Ducks in distress helped by St. Albans city officials

ST ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – St. Albans Fire Department crews were notified of a brood of ducklings having fallen into a storm drain.
The mother duck was nearby and was noticeably quacking up in distress.
Fire crews assisted the city municipal utility commission, public works, and the humane officer to help the distressed ducklings, according to a post in the St. Albans Fire Department page.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Online petition calls for city of Lynchburg to be renamed
- Florida Republicans excited to bring RNC to Jacksonville
- Lawyer for man in Lee statue lawsuit calls on Northam to protect monument amid ‘rumor’
- June 12 is Loving Day. Here’s what the Supreme Court ruling meant to marriage equality
- Trump Admin proposes sweeping changes to US asylum laws