Ducks in distress helped by St. Albans city officials

U.S. & World

by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

ST ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – St. Albans Fire Department crews were notified of a brood of ducklings having fallen into a storm drain. 

The mother duck was nearby and was noticeably quacking up in distress.

Fire crews assisted the city municipal utility commission, public works, and the humane officer to help the distressed ducklings, according to a post in the St. Albans Fire Department page.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events