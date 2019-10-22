1  of  3
Dunkin’ to introduce meatless sandwich nationwide

(WTNH) — Dunkin’ will soon offer its meatless breakfast sandwich nationwide.

The Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich, made in partnership with Beyond Meat, is made with 100% plant-based ingredients and a mix of spices crafted specifically for Dunkin’.

The coffee mogul first introduced the option in New York over the summer.

After a successful run, it decided to offer the meatless sausage sandwich nationwide.

The test “exceeded our expectations,” Dunkin’ CEO Dave Hoffmann said in a statement Monday.

The new menu item will be available at all 9,000 Dunkin’ locations starting Nov. 6.

A list of store locations can be found on the company’s website.

