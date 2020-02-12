Dwyane Wade speaks out about 12-year-old daughter’s gender identity

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Former NBA star Dwyane Wade opens up to discuss his family like never before and explains how he and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, are proud to be LGBTQ+ parents.

Wade went on the, “Ellen DeGeneres Show” earlier this week to discuss his conversations with his daughter as he embarks on a new journey.

The former NBA player tells DeGeneres his 12-year-old came home and asked about using she/her pronouns and using a different name than the one she was given at birth.

“When our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with an issue, when our child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information we can, the best feedback we can. And that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved,” Wade said.

Wade explains he and his wife are looking to educate themselves as much as possible about the topic in order to help provide support to their daughter.

“We’re just trying to find out as much information as we can to make sure we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self,” Wade said.

Back in December, Wade went on to a podcast called, “All the Smoke” with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson and discussed how he watched his child go from he to she.

“Nothing changes with my love. Nothing changes with my responsibilities. Only thing I gotta do now is get smarter and educate myself more. And that’s my job,” Wade said.

Tuesday morning, Union posted a video of their daughter Zaya riding in a golf cart with her father discussing how people who afraid to come out shouldn’t be scared, but to stay true to themselves.

“What is the point of being on this earth if you’re trying to be someone you’re not? It’s like you are not even living as yourself, which is like the dumbest concept to me. Be true, and don’t really care what the ‘stereotypical’ way of being you is,” Zaya said.

Zaya went on to say she knows that being honest can be tough, but if you push through, in the end it’ll be worth it.