(WRIC/NEXSTAR) — Eddie Van Halen died Tuesday morning at age 65 after a long battle with cancer.
His son, Wolfgang Van Halen, tweeted out the news on Oct. 6.
“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift,” his son tweeted. “My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”
Wolfgang, 29, joined his father’s band as the bassist in 2006, replacing Michael Anthony.
The co-founder of Van Halen had been battling throat cancer and died surrounded by friends and family at a Santa Monica, California hospital Tuesday, sources told TMZ. TMZ reports that Van Halen had been fighting cancer for more than a decade, and, over the last five years, had been traveling between the U.S. and Germany for radiation treatment.
Van Halen, known for hits such as “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “Hot for Teacher” and “Jump,” formed in 1972 in Pasadena.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- How you can watch Mars make its closest approach to Earth until 2035
- William & Mary Athletics Director to resign amid elimination controversy
- In new video, Michelle Obama accuses Trump of racism and ‘breathtaking failures’
- Eddie Van Halen dies at age 65
- ‘Huge shock’: Dementia patient walks away from nursing home, ends up in jail