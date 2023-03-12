SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WRIC) — At least eight people are dead after emergency officials say two panga boats capsized off the coast of Black Beach in San Diego.

According to ABC News, the incident began late on Saturday, March 11 after a person called 911 reporting that a panga boat with 15 people onboard had made it to shore while another panga boat with eight people onboard capsized.

Eight people have been found dead so far as a result of this incident.

