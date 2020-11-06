Election officials worried by threats and protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Election officials in several states said Thursday they are worried about the safety of their staffs amid a stream of threats and gatherings of angry protesters outside their doors, drawn by President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud in the race for the White House.
“I can tell you that my wife and my mother are very concerned for me,” said Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, Nevada, which includes Las Vegas. He said his staff was bolstering security and tracking vehicles coming and going from the election offices.
But he added that he and others would not be stopped from “doing what our duty is and counting ballots.”
Groups of Trump supporters have gathered at vote tabulation sites in Phoenix, Detroit and Philadelphia, decrying counts that showed Democrat Joe Biden leading or gaining ground.
While the protests have not been violent or very large, local officials were distressed and concerned by the relentless accusations.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel tweeted a plea to “stop making harassing & threatening calls” to her staff.
“Asking them to shove sharpies in uncomfortable places is never appropriate & is a sad commentary on the state of our nation,” wrote Nessel, a Democrat, referring to a false conspiracy theory that Trump supporters were told to fill out ballots with Sharpie markers instead of regular pens so that their votes wouldn’t be counted by the machines.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, speaking on CNN, said her main concern was staff safety but that sheriff’s deputies were providing protection. She said the protesters were “causing delay and disruption and preventing those employees from doing their job”
On Thursday, about 100 Trump supporters gathered again in front of the Maricopa County election center in Phoenix. Authorities used fences to create a “freedom of speech zone” and keep the entrance to the building open. The crowd took turns chanting — “Count the votes!” and “Four more years!” — and complaining through a megaphone about the voting process.
They paused to listen as Trump spoke from the White House on Thursday night, repeating many of his groundless assertions of a rigged vote.
They whooped and clapped when the president said, “We’re on track to win Arizona.” The Associated Press has called Arizona for Biden.
In Atlanta, roughly 100 chanting Trump supporters gathered outside State Farm Arena as votes were being counted. Several Atlanta police officers monitored the scene.
Tom Haas, 50, who said he was visiting Atlanta from Chicago on business, said he was convinced Trump had won the election. “There’s obvious voter fraud, and it’s coming out of the larger Democratic-run cities,” he said. “Atlanta is one of them.”
“Our democracy is under attack,” he said, echoing Trump’s language. We’re losing America because we’re losing a fair election for the nation.”
In Detroit, a few dozen Trump supporters gathered outside the city’s convention center Thursday morning as election workers counted absentee ballots inside. The protesters held signs that read, “Stop the steal” and “Stop the cheat.”
Meanwhile, Facebook banned a large group called “Stop the Steal” that Trump supporters were using to organize protests against the vote count. Some members had called for violence, while many falsely claimed Democrats are stealing the election. The group had amassed more than 350,000 members before Facebook took it down.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- With incumbent Mayor Levar Stoney in the lead of the mayoral race, Alexsis Rodgers has announced the end of her campaign. A press release from Rodgers' campaign says that unofficial results show that Rodgers won two districts including the first.
- Days after American voters turned out in large numbers at the polls, ballots are still being counted in several key states. NewsNation will continue to provide live Election 2020 updates as ballots are tallied and states report results.
- With the nation's eyes on Nevada and 270 electoral votes in sight, people are getting impatient to know which way the state will go: Biden or Trump?
- Police arrested dozens of people in Seattle, Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon overnight during protests demanding a tally of all votes in the US election.
- All eyes are still on Nevada, as the country and world waits to see which way the state will swing for the 2020 Presidential Election. Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske released a statement Thursday to give an update on the number of ballots that still have to be counted in Nevada.
- Preliminary election results from Chesterfield show that more than 52 percent of the county's voters chose Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, marking the first time a majority of the county voted for a Democratic presidential nominee since 1948.
- Election law experts and state election officials have overwhelmingly said there has been no sign of widespread or even sporadic voter fraud. Counting votes just takes more time than in past years because the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people go about it.
- Joe Biden’s campaign is expressing optimism at the ultimate result of the election but warning supporters to “stay patient and stay calm” as vote counting continues.
- One race in Georgia is headed to a January runoff. A second contest in Georgia and races in North Carolina and Alaska remain undecided, leaving the chamber now deadlocked 48-48.
- MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin's chief election official will hold a media briefing to provide an update on election activity in the state. Meagan Wolfe will discuss voter turnout, election certification, misinformation about the election, and possible recounts. Wolfe held a press conference Wednesday as the state remained too close to call. Later in the […]