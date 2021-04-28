Elizabeth City police identify protesters arrested after curfew Tuesday night

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police have released the names of several protesters who were arrested Tuesday night.

The protesters are charged with disorderly conduct and are accused of staying out and demonstrating past the city’s 8 p.m. curfew. The demonstrations have been going on for eight days as of Wednesday as protesters demand transparency and the release of body camera footage in a fatal deputy-involved shooting that happened last week.

Those who were arrested include:

Dustin Sidebottom, 50, from Elizabeth City, North Carolina

Curtis Gatewood, 62, from Burlington, North Carolina

Tiwadd Markee Parker, 39, from Winfall, North Carolina

Deanna Mari Overmann, 49, from Manteo, North Carolina

Addonnis Jones, 25, from Greensboro, North Carolina

Walter Wood, 46, from Hertford, North Carolina

Christian Gilyard, 29, Elizabeth City, North Carolina

The court hearings for all those arrested Tuesday will be held June 10, according to Elizabeth City police.

The 8 p.m. curfew was issued earlier Tuesday ahead of the potential release of body camera footage of the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. to the public.

Brown was shot and killed in a car on Perry Street in Elizabeth City April 21 as deputies attempted to serve a search warrant.

However, on Wednesday, a judge in the Pasquotank County Superior Court declined to order the footage to be released. He did say the family could view the full footage within 10 days. So far, the family has only seen 20 seconds of footage from one body camera, which they said showed Brown was “executed.”

Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County have also been under a state of emergency since Monday morning.

The case continues to gain local and national attention.

The FBI has launched a federal civil rights investigation into the incident.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has also urged officials to turn over the handling of the Brown investigation and case to a special prosecutor, a move only the local district attorney can make.