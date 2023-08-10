(The Hill) — X owner Elon Musk will be auctioning off Twitter signs and other memorabilia starting next month, including the sign hung on the outside of the company’s headquarters.

The auction event is labeled “Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets & More!” and is slated to be held Sept. 12-14, according to the auction website. The site lists 584 things to be auctioned off, including signs of Twitter’s iconic blue bird logo, office furniture and a variety of musical instruments.

One of the bird signs open for bidding includes the logo hung on the building of Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, with the listing reading, “Bird is still mounted on the side of the building. Buyer is responsible for hiring an SF Licensed Company with appropriate Permits.”

There are also multiple LED signs with the bird logo, hashtags and “@” signs, as well as a wooden bird table and hashtag bookshelf up for grabs. In addition, there are multiple office sofas, refrigerators, coffee machines and wall art — including a painting of former President Barack Obama with former first lady Michelle Obama — up for auction.

The news comes after multiple outlets reported last month that the giant “X” sign put up after Musk rebranded the social media platform was removed by workers following complaints from city residents and officials. Musk announced the rebranding of the company last month, changing his profile avatar to an X logo and posting promotional content featuring “X’s.”

The platform was officially purchased by Musk last October and has undergone a slew of controversial changes in the months since, including limiting the number of direct messages a user can send and how many posts they can see.