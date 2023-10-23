(The Hill) — Billionaire Elon Musk offered Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia, $1 billion under the condition that it would change its name to “Dickipedia.”

The owner of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, wrote his offer in a post on his new site. He quoted an earlier post with a screenshot of a personal appeal from Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales stating that the website is “not for sale.”

“I will give them a billion dollars if they change their name to Dickipedia,” Musk wrote.

“Please add that to the [cow and poop emojis] on my wiki page,” he continued under the post. “In the interests of accuracy.”

When one user, Journalist Ed Krassenstein, told the online encyclopedia to take the offer, saying that it “can always change it back after you collect,” Musk replied that the website must keep the name for “one year minimum.”

“One year minimum. I mean, I’m a not fool lol,” he said.

Musk’s posts come after his earlier posts criticizing the Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit that hosts Wikipedia, for asking for money.

“Have you ever wondered why the Wikimedia Foundation wants so much money? It certainly isn’t needed to operate Wikipedia,” he wrote on X. “You can literally fit a copy of the entire text on your phone! So, what’s the money for? Inquiring minds want to know …”

The app’s “Community Notes,” which allows users to sign up to become contributors and create notes on posts for context, left an explanation under his post initially stating that Wikipedia handles “over 25B page views per month and over 44M page edits a month, requiring substantial operating costs.”

It also noted that the organization employs third-party financial auditors whose reports are made available to the public.

The note since noted the organization’s expense, $146 million, and left a bullet list specifying where the money goes by percent.

Wales has been an outspoken critic of Musk. In May, Wales condemned Musk’s decision to censor critics ahead of the Turkish presidential election.

“What Wikipedia did: we stood strong for our principles and fought to the Supreme Court of Turkey and won,” Wales wrote in response to a post from Musk defending his decision. “This is what it means to treat freedom of expression as a principle rather than a slogan.”

Musk has come under withering criticism in some quarters for misinformation on X since he purchased the platform and instituted a number of changes.