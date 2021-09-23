EXPLAINER: When’s the peak of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season?

(WRIC) — The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been an active season so far and we are still quite a ways away from it coming to an end. This season officially ends on November 30.

As we continue to head into fall we take a look back at history.

Typically the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season happens to be through the months of August to October. During this time frame, we’ll typically see the most named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes of the season. The reason being is due to warmer waters and less wind shear mostly but there are plenty of factors at play.

For the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season we have seen our fair share of tropical weather through the active months of this year. In the month of August, we had Tropical Storm Fred, Hurricane Grace, Hurricane Henri, Hurricane Ida, Tropical Storm Julian and Tropical Storm Kate. The storms that affected Central Virginia were Tropical Storm Fred and Hurricane Ida by bringing rain and severe weather to the area.

As we continue through September, we’ve seen Hurricane Larry, Tropical Storm Mindy, Hurricane Nicholas, Tropical Storm Odette, Tropical Storm Peter, Tropical Storm Rose and currently Tropical Storm Sam (soon to be Hurricane Sam). None of these tropical systems to this date in September have affected Central Virginia.

As we compare to the list of tropical names we have, in the month of August and September we have seen 12 out of 17 tropical systems form during the peak months with only five named storms happening between May to July.

Although the peak of this season is on the downswing as we look towards October as being one of the last “peak” months, this does not mean named storms and major hurricanes are not still a possibility.

Tropical activity does still happen in the later month of the season such as November. We will continue to be diligent on this front as we continue to eye the tropics and the end of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.