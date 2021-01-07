Police: Explosive devices found outside RNC and DNC were not fake

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC/WRIC) — The U.S. Capitol Police confirmed that the two pipe bombs found outside the Republican National Convention and Democratic National Convention yesterday were real.

“The USCP Hazardous Materials Response Team determined that both devices were, in fact, hazardous and could cause great harm to public safety,” police said in a statement.

USCP said they found that bombs at the 300 block of First Street, SE, and at the 400 block of Canal Street, SE.

ABC News exclusive: Photo of suspected explosive device found near RNC headquarters, Jan. 6, 2021.

Police said they also responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of First Street, SE. While the vehicle was cleared of any hazards, the owner and 13 other suspects were arrested for unlawful entry of the U.S. Capitol. You can find a list of arrested suspects here.

Media from ABC News was used in this story.