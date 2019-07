Several eye drops and eye ointments sold at stores like Walmart and Walgreens are being recalled.

The FDA says the products may not be sterile.

Officials with Altaire Pharmaceuticals, which produces the products, say they have not received any complaints but issued the voluntary recall as a precautionary measure.

The recall includes Equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops twin pack and Equate Eye Allergy Relief Drops.

There recall notice can be found: HERE