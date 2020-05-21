Facebook to allow employees to work from home permanently: Zuckerberg

FILE – In this March 29, 2018 file photo shows the logo for Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. Facebook on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, decided to allow a type of paid political message that sidesteps many of the social network’s rules governing political ads. Its policy change comes days after presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg exploited a loophole to run such humorous messages promoting his campaign on the accounts of popular Instagram personalities followed by millions of young voters.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As many as 50% of Facebook employees could be working remotely within the next 5 to 10 years, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday.

In a livestream posted to his Facebook page, Zuckerberg said the projection is a major turning point for the social media company to support working from home after the pandemic.

“When you limit hiring to people who live in a small number of big cities, or who are willing to move there, that cuts out a lot of people who live in different communities, have different backgrounds, have different perspectives.” MARK ZUCKERBERG

Zuckerberg said the company expects to dramatically increase its remote hiring over time and it also looking into supporting permanent remote work for its current employees.

Zuckerberg’s announcement comes after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey revealed last week that Twitter employees would be allowed to work from home permanently, even after the pandemic is over.

