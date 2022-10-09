NEW YORK (AP) — Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, whose scheme inspired a Netflix series, has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest, immigration officials and her spokesperson said.

Anna Sorokin is on home confinement in New York City, said her spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer.

“Anna now has her opportunity to demonstrate her commitment to growing and giving back and being a positive impact on those she meets,” Engelmayer said in a statement. “She has hurdles before her, and she will navigate them with strength and determination, using her experiences and lessons learned.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed her release. Sorokin, 31, is fighting deportation to Germany.

She was convicted in 2019 of conning $275,000 from banks, hotels and swank New Yorkers to finance her deluxe lifestyle.

Using the name Anna Delvey, she passed herself off as the daughter of a German diplomat, or an oil baron, and lied about having a $67 million (68 million euro) bankroll overseas to create the impression that she could cover her debts, prosecutors said.

Her trial lawyer said she simply got in over her head as she tried to start a private arts club and had planned to pay up when she could.

The case became the basis for the Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” released this year.

After serving three years behind bars, Sorokin was released last year and then detained by immigration authorities. They argue that she has overstayed her visa and must be returned to Germany.

An immigration judge cleared the way Wednesday for Sorokin to be released to home confinement while the deportation fight plays out. She is wearing an ankle monitor and had to post a $10,000 bond, provide an address where she’ll stay, and agree not to post on social media.

Her current attorney, Duncan Levin, said Wednesday that Sorokin wants to focus on appealing her conviction.