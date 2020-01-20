Fake meat industry enjoys meaty success

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Plant-based meat alternatives are surging in popularity.

Impossible Foods, the makers of the famous impossible burger, is seeing so much demand and launching new products while its competitor “Beyond Meat” is teaming up with more fast-food chains and grocery stores.

In today’s consumer watch, a look at the meaty success behind these companies and how they’re changing the way we shop and eat.

Meatless products are sizzling hot.

Sales of plant-based foods grew 11-percent from 2018 to 2019.

A United Nations report finds that alternatives to meat will grow so much that by 2040 60-percent of the world’s meat likely won’t come from slaughtered animals,

“Impossible Foods” is seeing so much success that it’s working on fake bacon in the same month that it unveiled its pig-free pork.

“It’s made from soy protein, coconut fat, sunflower oil as well as our secret or magic ingredient. As we grow, we’re trying to introduce new alternatives in the meat categories so that we can replace animals by the year 2035,” J. Michael Melton, the Head of Culinary at Impossible Foods, said.

Impossible Foods says demand is so high it’s causing a shortage, as Burger King announced plans to roll out an impossible burger nationally.

Its competitor, Beyond Meat, is also savoring meaty success.

Its strategy is to sell plant-based products where meat-eaters are actually shopping.

That means convincing supermarkets to place beyond meat products directly in the meat aisle and partnering with fast-food chains, like KFC to incorporate beyond meat items into their menus.

“You get all the great stuff that’s in meat but none of the downside,” President and CEO of Beyond Meat Ethan Brown said.

Experts say demand is fueled by consumers looking to make their diets healthier and reduce their impact on the environment without sacrificing taste.

“We absolutely only categorically only care about meat-eaters,” Founder and CEO of Impossible Foods Pat Brown said.

Meanwhile, Ikea is also jumping into the meatless revolution.

It’s developing a new meatless meatball that tastes like real meat.

