Family of Andrew Brown Jr. to view bodycam video as peaceful protests enter 5th day in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A fifth day of peaceful protests in Elizabeth City comes as the attorney for Andrew Brown Jr.’s family says the family will get to see the body camera video Monday morning.

According to WAVY News 10’s Jason Marks, Brown’s family will get to see the body camera video Monday at 11:30 a.m. which will be followed by a press briefing.

JUST IN: Brown family attomey says the family will get to see body camera video tomorrow at 11:30. A news conference will follow when they are done. @WAVY_News — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) April 25, 2021

This has been the biggest request from Brown’s family since the 42-year-old died during a deputy-involved shooting on Wednesday.

Another day of protests in Elizabeth City wraps up at the Waterfront here. Protestors say the community came together for today’s peaceful protest. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/pTNsgZt8tS — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) April 25, 2021

A judge in North Carolina has to allow for the video to be released — it’s not something the sheriff’s office could do, said Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten Saturday.



Members of Brown’s family and legal team say the body camera video could be the first step at answering questions the family has about the circumstances leading up to his death.

“I have not seen the warrant. The legal team has not seen the warrant. The family has not seen it,” civil rights attorney Harry Daniels said in a press briefing Saturday.

During the briefing, Pasquotank County NAACP chapter president Keith Rivers asked for Sheriff Wooten to resign for having not released the body camera footage of the incident.

That same day, the sheriff released a video on social media asking the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association to appoint an outside sheriff’s office to conduct an internal affairs investigation of everyone involved in the incident. This in addition to the investigation from the FBI and the local district attorney’s office.