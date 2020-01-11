Family says they got used diapers in nightmare Amazon delivery

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey mom says she got a very gross and potentially health-threatening Amazon delivery, WPIX reports.

Nassly Sales says she ordered two boxes of diapers from Amazon as she does every month for her two daughters.

One of those daughters is immune-compromised.

Sales said she purchased the diapers from the site’s “Amazon Warehouse” section. That’s where open-box and returned items are sold at a discounted rate.

The package arrived this week.

“I picked up the diapers, and it was a little bit heavy. I was half asleep. The lights were off. At that point, I turn on the light, and that’s when I noticed these diapers are neatly-folded, and they are soiled,” Sales said.

She said she disinfected their nursery and wiped down her 19-month-old daughter, who was born 26 weeks premature, with rubbing alcohol.

The family hasn’t had the substance tested but says it looks and smells like feces.

Amazon’s website says the company inspects and certifies all open-box products before re-selling them.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said: “We are investigating the situation and in contact with the customer to make it right.”

