Father of 2-year-old accidentally shot ‘at a loss for words’ over his son’s death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A heartbreaking story that has touched so many people, after police say a toddler accidentally shot and killed himself.

The pain that this family is going through is very devastating. Here you have a young boy, life taken away at just 2-years-old from gun violence. Still fighting back tears, the family hopes their story will prevent this from happening to anyone else.

“I don’t know what to say right now,” said Corey Davis Sr.

Still in disbelief of what happened to his baby boy, father Corey Davis Sr. just couldn’t find the words to express his pain.

“He really didn’t get to have fun with his life, but God calls you up for a reason,” said Curtis Davis, uncle.

A situation that is still difficult for Davis to understand, after he received a frantic call from his brother about his nephew on Thursday, that quickly changed their lives forever.

“I couldn’t understand what he was really saying so he told me to come to USA, so I rushed to USA,” Davis said.

When he got there, he was greeted by the rest of his family to learn his nephew, 2-year-old Corey Davis Jr., had passed away.

“I felt like he was one of my sons because he belonged to my brother. We were just all sad and motionless,” Davis said.

Mobile Police said Davis Jr. accidentally shot himself after he found a loaded pistol in the motel room at the Red Roof Inn on I-65 near Dauphin Street Thursday morning.

“I really don’t know how it feels to lose a son because I don’t have any children, but I know his pain,” Davis said.

Davis said he hopes his nephew’s demise will send a powerful message.

“Just be safer. Put those guns down. Don’t have them around the children, put them in a safe spot. I hate it had to happen, but God brings you up for a reason,” Davis said.

WKRG reached out to the mother’s family of the toddler to give them an opportunity to speak on Davis Jr.’s death. They respectfully told her they did not want to be bothered.

The child’s mother, 29-year-old Dynesha Harris, and her friend Tony Fowler are both charged with manslaughter. Police said their “extreme recklessness” caused the death of the toddler. Harris is out of jail on a $7,500. Fowler is still in jail without bond. We’re told charges could be upgraded pending autopsy results.

