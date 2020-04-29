Father of 7 arrested on 125 charges of child pornography, sheriff’s office says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 45-year-old father of seven was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Monday in Florida and charged with 125 counts of possessing child pornography.

The sheriff’s office said Nabor Molina, a man from Mexico living in Lakeland illegally, downloaded over 100 videos of children as young as 18-36 months being sexually battered by adults or exposed in a lewd manner.

While Molina has seven children of his own, Sheriff Grady Judd said it doesn’t appear any of them are victims.

“These images are not just pictures of children without clothes,” Judd said. “These videos and images are horrific displays of children being forced to expose their genitals, forced to perform sex acts – images of children being raped.”

The investigation into Molina began in February, the sheriff’s office said, when Google reported the child porn downloads to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). The Polk County Computer Crimes Unit received the tip from NCMEC and began investigating.

After detectives made a connection between the videos and Molina’s home, internet service, and cell phone, a search warrant was conducted.

Molina was arrested during a traffic stop Monday morning. Deputies confiscated his cell phone, then searched his home and collected evidence.

The sheriff’s office said Molina admitted to viewing child pornography “out of curiosity.”

Molina was transported to the Polk County Jail. Due to him being in the United States illegally, ICE was notified.

