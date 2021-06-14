Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in South Carolina explains what happened

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion deputies are investigating after a 7-year-old boy died in a dog attack Sunday night.

The boy, according to deputies, was walking in his neighborhood with his brothers when they were attacked. The other boys were able to escape.

The boy’s father told News13 this morning that his sons were chasing their pet chihuahua when a neighbor’s dog came through a hole in the fence. He said his son, Shamar Sherif Jackson, was stripped naked and killed by the dogs.

Shamar Sherif Jackson (Photo courtesy of the Jackson family)

It happened near the intersection of Wilbur and Cleo roads, and Marion police arrived late Monday morning with a cage and put up police tape before removing the dogs from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the coroner and animal control are all participating in the investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.