FBI asking for help in identifying Samuel Little’s victims

(CNN) — The FBI is looking for help solving the murders of Sammel Little, named the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history. by the bureau.

79-year-old Little confessed to committing 93 murders. Law enforcement has verified 50 confessions, but need the public’s help in dozens of cases.

Little gave interviews describing each scene and victim. He also has drawn portraits of his victims by hand and from memory.

Authorities hope someone will remember a detail that could further their investigation.

Little targetted women often marginalized or vulnerable groups such as prostitutes or drug addicts, authorities said.

The convicted serial killer is serving three life sentences in California for multiple killings.