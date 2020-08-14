FBI ‘extremely concerned’ for missing mother of toddler found wandering alone in Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Georgia family is still clinging to the hope of finding their missing loved one.

21-year-old Leila Cavett was last seen with a man on July 25 in a Walmart parking lot in Hollywood Florida.

The search for Cavett began on July 26, when her 2-year-old son Kamdyn was found wandering alone barefoot in the parking lot of a Miramar apartment complex about two miles from where she was last seen.

The FBI s helping with the investigation and they say they are anxious to reunite Cavett with her son.

“Her disappearance is very, very mysterious. And again, we’re extremely concerned. I will tell you our goal and focus right now is to reunite Laila with, with Camden. So our effort is really determined in finding Laila and, and reuniting her with her son,” George L. Piro, FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge said.

Cavett had previously been living in Georgia and has family in Alabama.

Cavett’s son is in a Florida foster care, while her family works to gain custody.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at (954) 602-4000.