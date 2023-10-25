MACON, Ga. (WRIC) — The FBI Atlanta field office is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of four inmates who they say escaped from Bibb County Jail in Macon, Georgia earlier this week.

The inmates have been identified as Joey Fournier, Chavis Stokes, Marc K. Anderson and Johnifer Barnwell, all four of whom escaped on Monday, Oct. 23. According to FBI Atlanta, the total reward money for the four men, between Macon Regional Crime Stoppers, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service, adds up to $73,000.

Joey Fournier (Photo: FBI Atlanta)

Chavis Stokes (Photo: FBI Atlanta)

Marc K. Anderson (Photo: FBI Atlanta)

Johnifer Barnwell (Photo: FBI Atlanta)

52-year-old Joey Fornier is facing murder charges, 29-year-old Chavis Stokes is facing drug charges, 25-year-old Marc K. Anderson was jailed for aggravated assault and 37-year-old Johnifer Barnwell was recently convicted on federal drug trafficking charges and was awaiting sentencing.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of any of the four escapees is asked to call the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.