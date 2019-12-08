FBI presumes NAS Pensacola shooting was an act of terrorism, shooter purchased gun legally

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — FBI Special Agent Rachel Rojas says the FBI is working on the presumption that the NAS Pensacola shooting was an act of terrorism. She said there is no credible threat to the community.

Last night, the FBI confirmed the shooter as Saudi Air Force student Mohammed Alshamrani, 21. The FBI is still trying to uncover a motive for the shooting.

Alshamrani used a Glock 45 9 mm handgun, and the FBI said he purchased the weapon lawfully. No arrests have been made.

Rojas said a number of Saudi students close to the shooter are cooperating in the investigation. She said their Saudi commanding officer has restricted them to the Navy base. The FBI is working to confirm if Alshamrani acted alone or if he was part of a larger network.

The FBI would not say one way or the other if someone was shooting video of the shooting as it happened.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and call 1-800-CALL-FBI.