RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for dietary supplements that claimed they could prevent, treat or cure COVID-19.

“Dr. Rima Recommends Nano Silver 10 PPM” was a dietary supplement sold between Jan. 22, 2020 and Dec. 27, 2021.

“This recall has been initiated because the Product is labeled as a dietary supplement that, in the opinion of the government, makes unsubstantiated health claims that the product will prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19,” a recall statement from the FDA reads. “It is the government’s position that consumers who use this product instead of seeking timely medical treatment run the risk of serious, life-threatening health consequences.”

Anyone still in possession of this product is encouraged to participate in the recall within 22 days of the FDA’s notice.