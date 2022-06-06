RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The FDA announced Urban Remedy’s voluntary recall of their Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose product Sunday.

The recall is due to a potential Hepatitis A contamination linked in an ongoing FDA investigation of contaminated strawberries imported from Baja California, New Mexico, branded as FreshKampo and HEB. The strawberries were purchased between March 5, 2022 and April 25, 2022.

The product was sold in a 12-ounce resealable plastic bottle at retail stores between May 17, 2022 to May 29, 2022 in the following states: California, New Mexico, Virginia, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Wisconsin, Texas, Wyoming, Missouri, Maine, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Nebraska, and Utah.

The strawberries branded as FreshKampo and HEB are now past shelf life and unavailable for purchase in stores, however people who purchased these strawberries between March 5 and April 25, and froze the fruit for later consumption should not eat them, and dispose of the product immediately.

The FDA recommends if consumers are unsure of the brand they have purchased, the date of their purchase, or where they have purchased the fruit prior to freezing them, they should be thrown away.

If consumers have eaten FreshKampo or HEB strawberries between the mentioned dates within the last two weeks, and have not been vaccinated against Hepatitis A, they should immediately contact a healthcare professional to determine if prophylaxis (PEP) is needed.

Consumers are also recommended to contact healthcare providers if they believe they are experiencing symptoms of Hepatitis A after eating these strawberries. Some of these symptoms can include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, and vomiting.

The Urban Remedy company is asking those who purchased this product with the affected lot number of 813377025831 to dispose of the item or return it to the place of purchase for full credit.

Consumers with additional questions can call the Urban Remedy company at 855-875-8423 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PDT or email Connect@UrbanRemedy.com.