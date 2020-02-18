February 18 is National Drink Wine Day!

(WJHL) Tuesday marks a day that encourages everyone to be active… or to actively drink wine!
National Drink Wine Day is celebrated annually on February 18, according to NationalToday.com.
According to a survey of 1,000 people by National Today, 42% of Americans say red wine is their favorite. To be fair, 16% of those Americans surveyed said they don’t know anything about different types of wine.
In more specific terms, Merlot was the most popular type of wine, with 18% of American’s saying it is their favorite. Zinfandel and Chardonnay were close behind with 16% and 13%.
National Today reports that 74% of Americans agree that two glasses of wine is plenty for one sitting, but 6% said they normally drink a whole bottle in one sitting.
Some of the fun facts that were found by National Today:
- 9% of those surveyed have slapped a bag of wine
- 37% have finished a bottle of wine themselves
- 3% always cry when they drink wine
- 42% think a $10 bottle is a nice bottle of wine
For more facts about wine and National Drink Wine Day, click here.
