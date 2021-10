RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Some of us will wake up to rain while some of us may be dealing with showers later on in the day but all of us in central Virginia have a chance of seeing rain before the day is done.

Keep your umbrella handy throughout the day as we'll be dealing with on/off showers from start to finish. Most showers will be due south throughout the day for today but activity will continue to push north as well. It will not be a washout but you may find yourself underneath a shower from time to time.