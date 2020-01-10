Federal Reserve to release five new quarters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Social media is going batty over the look of the new quarters.

Take a look at one of five new quarters.

It showcases fruit bats — native to the National Park of American Samoa.

The new quarters will feature a different design on the back, honoring a different national park or historic site.

The new coins will be released on February 3, with the other designs set to follow throughout the rest of the year.

